Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Turf Moor is his "happy place" but Wembley is the destination that Radio 1 DJ and I'm a Celebrity star Jordan North is dreaming of for his beloved Burnley in the FA Cup.

The Clarets fan, whose show is on Radio 1 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 to 13:00 GMT, is taking on BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson to make predictions for this weekend's fourth-round ties.

When Jordan was in the I'm a Celebrity 'Viper Vault', he got through the ordeal by thinking of his "happy place" - Burnley's Turf Moor stadium

"I'd love Burnley to have a good FA Cup run, I've said it for a few years now," he told BBC Sport. "Not so much this season perhaps, because fans can't go, but I'd love a day out at Wembley.

"It looked like we might make it in 2017 - but then we lost at home to non-league Lincoln in the fifth round, which was so disappointing. I'd really thought that year we could make the semi-finals at least.

"I understand why for clubs like us, the Premier League is important, but you ask any Burnley fan and they will tell how much it would mean to us to win the FA Cup again. People say its magic has gone, but I disagree."

Burnley have won the FA Cup once, in 1914, and reached the final in 1947 and 1962. Their last visit to Wembley was when they won the Championship play-off final in 2009. "It was a horrible game to watch, but a special day," North remembered. "I'd love to go back and see Burnley win the cup"

Jordan followed in his dad's footsteps by becoming a Burnley fan and says he never considered supporting anyone else.

He explained: "My dad was in the army so we moved up and down the country and all over Europe when I was growing up - but wherever we were in the world we always kept an eye on Burnley's results.

"It was a lot harder to follow them from afar in those days, but in the UK I always remember my dad would watch the scores refreshing on Ceefax, and when we were abroad we would always listen on BBC World Service as well.

"I went to my first Clarets game when I was about seven. Chris Waddle was our manager, and we were in what is now League One. Obviously it was hard to be a Burnley fan as a kid. Everyone supported Manchester United, because they were all over the telly, but that was never an option for me.

"My favourite players when I was younger were Glen Little and Andy Payton and then, as I got a bit older, Robbie Blake. He is still my favourite player now actually. The winning goal he scored against United when we'd just been promoted to the Premier League in 2009 was just amazing."

FA Cup fourth-round predictions When? Gap Result Lawro Jordan FRIDAY Chorley v Wolves 110 x-x 0-3 1-0 SATURDAY Southampton v Arsenal 1 x-x 1-2 0-2 Barnsley v Norwich 10 x-x P1-1* 2-3 AET Brighton v Blackpool 44 x-x 2-0 1-2 Millwall v Bristol City 7 x-x 2-1 2-0 Sheff Utd v Plymouth 35 x-x 2-0 1-0 Swansea v Nott'm Forest 18 x-x 1-0 1-2 West Ham v Doncaster 41 x-x 2-1 3-0 Cheltenham v Man City 72 x-x 0-2 0-6 SUNDAY Chelsea v Luton 25 x-x 2-0 2-0 Brentford v Leicester 20 x-x 1-2 1-2 Fulham v Burnley 1 x-x 1-0 1-2 Man Utd v Liverpool 3 x-x 2-1 3-2 Everton v Sheff Wed 37 x-x 2-0 0-2 MONDAY Wycombe v Tottenham 39 x-x 0-2 0-3 TUESDAY Bournemouth v Crawley 51 x-x 2-0 4-0 *Barnsley to win on penalties. AET = After extra time. There are no replays.

Cheltenham versus Manchester City, Chelsea against Luton and Manchester United versus Liverpool are all being shown live on BBC One.

Swansea against Nottingham Forest is live on BBC One Wales, and Sheffield United-Plymouth and West Ham-Doncaster are being shown live on BBC digital platforms.

LAWRO'S FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND PREDICTIONS

Key: PL = Premier League C = Championship L1 = League One L2 = League Two NL = non-league H = Home A = Away

FRIDAY

Chorley v Wolves (19:45 GMT)

National League North (9th) v Premier League (14th) Who did they beat? 3R: Derby (C) H 3R: Crystal Palace (PL) H 2R: Peterborough (L1) A 1R: Wigan (L1) A 3QR: York (NL) H 2QR: Gateshead (NL) H

The winners are at home to Southampton or Arsenal in round five.

Chorley have done absolutely brilliantly to get this far and it's great that their run has been such a big money-spinner for them at a tough time for non-league clubs.

The gulf in class is huge for them this time, though, so I think their FA Cup story ends here.

This seems like a good time to play Wolves, who have taken only two points from their past six Premier League games, but with his side in poor form I think Nuno Espirito Santo will pick a strong team to make sure he avoids an upset.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Jordan's prediction: I grew up not far from Chorley so I really want them to win. 1-0

SATURDAY

Southampton v Arsenal (12:15 GMT)

Premier League (9th) v Premier League (10th) Who did they beat? 3R: Shrewsbury (L1) H 3R: Newcastle (PL) H

The winners are away to Chorley or Wolves in round five.

Southampton's form has dipped a bit since these two sides drew 1-1 at Emirates Stadium before Christmas, which left them third in the Premier League.

Arsenal are on a roll, though, with four wins and a draw in their past five league games. Their confidence must be building all the time, so why risk ruining that by fielding a weakened team here? I don't think they will.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Jordan's prediction: 0-2

Barnsley v Norwich (15:00 GMT)

Championship (11th) v Championship (1st) Who did they beat? 3R: Tranmere (L2) H 3R: Coventry (C) H

The winners are at home to Chelsea or Luton in round five.

Norwich are top of the Championship, and beat Barnsley at Carrow Road earlier this month - but I don't think the Canaries will field their strongest team here, because promotion is their priority.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Barnsley to win on penalties after extra time.

Jordan's prediction: 2-3 AET

Brighton v Blackpool (15:00 GMT)

Premier League (16th) v League One (16th) Who did they beat? 3R: Newport (L2) A 3R: West Brom (PL) H 2R: Harrogate (NL) A 1R: Eastbourne (NL) A

The winners are away to Brentford or Leicester in round five.

Blackpool knocked West Brom out on penalties in the last round but they have not won in League One since before Christmas.

So, I am going with Brighton to win the battle of the seaside resorts. I was very impressed with the way they beat Leeds at the weekend.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jordan's prediction: There's always a couple of upsets, I'm going for Chorley and Blackpool to cause them. 1-2

Millwall v Bristol City (15:00 GMT)

Championship (16th) v Championship (9th) Who did they beat? 3R: Boreham Wood (NL) A 3R: Portsmouth (C) H

The winners are away to Sheffield United or Plymouth in round five.

Both of these sides have been very up and down in the Championship recently, but Millwall are a really gritty team which is why I am going with them to win here - just like they did at Ashton Gate last month.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jordan's prediction: 2-0

Sheff Utd v Plymouth (15:00 GMT, live on BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

Premier League (20th) v League One (11th) Who did they beat? 3R: Bristol Rovers (L2) A 3R: Huddersfield (C) A 2R: Lincoln (L1) H 1R: Charlton (L1) A

The winners are at home to Millwall or Bristol City in round five.

Plymouth finally got their first away win of the season in League One, at the 10th attempt, when they beat Sunderland on Tuesday. I don't see them getting any joy at Bramall Lane though.

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League and still in a situation where they need every win they can, and this is obviously a big opportunity for them to get one.

The Blades showed what their attitude is like towards the FA Cup when they edged past Bristol Rovers in round three, and I'm expecting the same from them again this time.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jordan's prediction: I can see Sheffield United being that club that has a really good cup run, but could be relegated. 1-0

Swansea v Nott'm Forest (15:00 GMT, live on BBC One Wales)

Championship (2nd) v Championship (20th) Who did they beat? 3R: Stevenage (L2) A 3R: Cardiff (C) H

The winners are at home to Cheltenham or Manchester City in round five.

Nottingham Forest were on a nice little run before they lost to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Swansea are at the other end of the Championship table but it was a close game when these two sides met at the end of November, and I think it will be just as tight this time.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Jordan's prediction: 1-2

West Ham v Doncaster (15:00 GMT, live on BBC Sport website and iPlayer)

Premier League (7th) v League One (4th) Who did they beat? 3R: Stockport (NL) A 3R: Blackburn (C) A 2R: Carlisle (L2) A 1R: FC United (NL) A

The winners are away to Manchester United or Liverpool in round five.

Doncaster play some good football and are going well at the top of League One. I just think the Hammers will get the job done, though.

David Moyes' side have won three in a row in the Premier League and have not lost since before Christmas but, on top of that, they are hardly conceding any goals either.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jordan's prediction: West Ham beat us last week and played very well. 3-0

Cheltenham v Man City (17:30 GMT, live on BBC One)

League Two (6th) v Premier League (2nd) Who did they beat? 3R: Mansfield (L2) H 3R: Birmingham (C) H 2R: Crewe (L1) H 1R: South Shields (NL) H

The winners are away to Swansea or Nottingham Forest in round five.

This will be a great experience for Cheltenham's players because they will be up against a very strong Manchester City side.

That means I don't give the Robins much chance of an upset at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, though. City are on a roll with nine straight wins in all competitions, and this should be number 10.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jordan's prediction: City always beat us 5-0 so on that basis they should put a few past Cheltenham. 0-6

SUNDAY

Chelsea v Luton (12:00 GMT, live on BBC One)

Premier League (8th) v Championship (13th) Who did they beat? 3R: Morecambe (L2) H 3R: Reading (C) H

The winners are away to Barnsley or Norwich in round five.

I bet Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is tearing his hair out because of the inconsistency of his players but the pressure is really on him. He needs this game, because he badly needs a win.

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard 'concerned' by form after Leicester defeat

Luton should not just be seen as cannon fodder, mind you. In relation to their wage bill they are hugely over-achieving in mid-table in the Championship and they will not just roll over at Stamford Bridge.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Jordan's prediction: 2-0

Brentford v Leicester (14:30 GMT)

Championship (3rd) v Premier League (3rd) Who did they beat? 3R: Middlesbrough (C) H 3R: Stoke (C) A

The winners are at home to Brighton or Blackpool in round five.

This should be an excellent game to watch. Brentford play open and attractive football and are flying in the Championship, and the same can be said for Leicester, who were top of the Premier League for a night earlier this week.

Maddison brushes off title contender talk & praises Leicester's quality

This is a free hit for the Bees, and similar to their Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham in that it is a chance for them to take on one of the top teams in the country.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Jordan's prediction: I reckon Brentford will give Leicester a run for their money. 1-2

Fulham v Burnley (14:30 GMT)

Premier League (18th) v Premier League (17th) Who did they beat? 3R: QPR (C) A 3R: MK Dons (L1) H

The winners are at home to Bournemouth or Crawley in round five.

Fulham look a different side to the one that started the season - they are much better at the back, have something about them in midfield and have a bit of pace up front - well apart from when Aleksandar Mitrovic plays anyway.

Parker 'disappointed but proud' after defeat

Burnley have also improved a lot of late, but they play at Anfield on Thursday night and no matter how that game goes it will take a lot out of them. That will be in Fulham's favour.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Jordan's prediction: We can do this! I bet I get none of the other scores right but hopefully I'm not wrong with this one. 1-2

Jordan on Burnley boss Sean Dyche: He is a great guy. I've only met him briefly but he sent a video into ITV off his own back to show his support when I was in the castle for I'm a Celebrity, which I thought was a class act. He's the best thing that has ever happened to Burnley, and in my opinion he is the best manager we have ever had. He works wonders, and he does it every year.

Man Utd v Liverpool (17:00 GMT, live on BBC One)

Premier League (1st) v Premier League (4th) Who did they beat? 3R: Watford (C) H 3R: Aston Villa (PL) A

The winners are at home to West Ham or Doncaster in round five.

Liverpool travel to play Tottenham in the league next Thursday, which is obviously huge for their title hopes, so I think Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will pick a team for this tie with that game in mind.

We know we are not where we want to be - Klopp

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jordan's prediction: I made sure I was back in time from work to watch the league game last week, and it wasn't great. I'm going to go for some goals this time though, because they won't be playing with the same pressure. 3-2

Everton v Sheff Wed (20:00 GMT)

Premier League (6th) v Championship (23rd) Who did they beat? 3R: Rotherham (C) H 3R: Exeter (L2) A

The winners are at home to Wycombe or Tottenham in round five.

Sheffield Wednesday's results have picked up a little recently, but they are still in the Championship relegation zone.

Everton needed extra-time to see off another struggling second-tier team, Rotherham, in round three but this should be more straightforward for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jordan's prediction: Let's go for one more upset. 0-2

MONDAY

Wycombe v Tottenham (19:45 GMT)

Championship (24th) v Premier League (5th) Who did they beat? 3R: Preston (C) H 3R: Marine (NL) A

The winners are away to Everton or Sheffield Wednesday in round five.

Wycombe hammered my lot, Preston, in the last round while Tottenham made a load of changes but still easily saw off Marine.

I am sure Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will have an eye on next Thursday's game with Liverpool but he might pick a slightly stronger team for this tie. I don't see them slipping up.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jordan's prediction: I'd love to see Spurs or Leicester win the FA Cup if Burnley don't. 0-3

TUESDAY

Bournemouth v Crawley (15:00 GMT)

Championship (6th) v League Two (9th) Who did they beat? 3R: Oldham (L2) H 3R: Leeds (PL) H 2R: AFC Wimbledon (L1) A 1R: Torquay (NL) A

The winners are away to Fulham or Burnley in round five.

I just hope this game goes ahead after the Covid outbreak at Crawley which saw it pushed back from the weekend.

Crawley's win over Leeds wasn't just the best result of round three, it was the best performance too.

Bournemouth have had a little dip in form in the Championship but they have to look at this tie and think what an excellent chance to get into the next round.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jordan's prediction: 4-0

Lawro and Jordan were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do in round three of the FA Cup?

Lawro successfully picked the winner in 25 of the 32 ties, with six exact scores.