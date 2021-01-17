Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski set another Bundesliga scoring record as the leaders overcame SC Freiburg.
The Poland striker's early opener saw him become the first player to score 21 goals in the first 16 matches.
Lewandowski, whose 10 goals in the first five games this term also set a record, is on target to surpass Gerd Muller's 40-goal mark set 49 years ago.
Freiburg substitute Nils Petersen levelled with a second-half header before Thomas Muller won it late on.
Bayern, whose German Cup defence ended in midweek when knocked out by second-tier side Holstein Kiel in a penalty shootout, took just seven minutes to take the lead against the Bundesliga's in-form side.
Good work from Serge Gnabry on the right and an excellently weighted first-time pass from Muller found Lewandowski in the box, with the prolific Pole's fine turn and shot beating goalkeeper Florian Muller to his left.
Freiburg had the woodwork to thank for denying Lewandowski a second after the break, with Leon Goretzka's effort on the rebound then well saved, before Petersen levelled with a diving header just moments after coming off the bench.
Muller got on the end of a knock-down pass from Leroy Sane soon after to seal a victory that moves Bayern four points clear at the summit.
Freiburg, however, were unfortunate to have their five-match winning run ended by a defeat after Petersen hit the the crossbar in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 6KimmichSubstituted forTolissoat 76'minutes
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 87'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 28'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 76'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
Freiburg
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Müller
- 3Lienhart
- 31Schlotterbeck
- 5Gulde
- 17KüblerSubstituted forTempelmannat 61'minutes
- 8SantamaríaSubstituted forAbrashiat 5'minutesSubstituted forHabererat 55'minutes
- 27HöflerBooked at 9mins
- 30Günter
- 22SallaiBooked at 46minsSubstituted forHölerat 62'minutes
- 11DemirovicSubstituted forPetersenat 61'minutes
- 32Grifo
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 6Abrashi
- 9Höler
- 14Til
- 18Petersen
- 19Haberer
- 23Heintz
- 29Jeong
- 34Tempelmann
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Post update
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Keven Schlotterbeck (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Höler.
Post update
Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Booking
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Lino Tempelmann (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Müller.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Manuel Neuer tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Post update
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Keven Schlotterbeck (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by David Alaba.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lino Tempelmann (Sport-Club Freiburg).
