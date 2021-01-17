Coleraine's Steven Douglas formerly played for Linfield and Portadown

At 43, Steven Douglas may be the oldest player in Northern Ireland top tier football but he has absolutely no intention of hanging up his boots.

Coleraine's evergreen defender is one of only two Irish Premiership players in their 40s and brushes aside rumours that this season is his last.

"I'll keep on going while I feel good enough and the manager wants me around," said Douglas.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton, 40, is the other 'forty-something' in the league.

But Douglas, who won four league titles in a decade of success at Linfield under the management of David Jeffrey, is revelling in his role at the Showgrounds where former Blues team-mate Oran Kearney is in his second spell in charge.

"I love it," said Douglas. "When I left Linfield eight years ago I know people thought I was probably going to Coleraine for a year or two, basically seeing out my career but I'm not that kind of guy.

"I'm still very competitive even though the legs aren't quite as good as they used to be! I am still able to step in when I'm needed and although the recovery time can be longer than it once was, I am able to cope."

Douglas will always answer a call to arms while he can: "I played four games in a row recently and felt OK. Plastic surfaces are tough but thankfully there were no major aches and pains because I keep myself pretty fit. I think the day to day work in my scaffolding business helps me stay nimble."

Douglas has been dubbed "the Irish League's Peter Pan" by boss Kearney. His gaffer said: "Steven's experience is priceless and in addition to his playing ability it is like having another coach alongside."

The Ballymena man, born in Scotland, is a huge asset in the dressing room too, determined to keep younger players on the right path.

"Coleraine have been fantastic to me. I can't believe eight years have come and gone. The move really opened my eyes. Things are different. I have always felt appreciated at the club whereas it was all about the expectation on you to deliver elsewhere."

Douglas has completed the first part of his Uefa B Licence but is still weighing up what the future might hold.

'I might park it'

"I'm happy still being in the playing squad. I know there will come a time when that ends. That's down to Coleraine.

"I might park it all after that. I don't know. If something came up that suited I would give it consideration."

After assuming the "golden oldie" mantle from former Linfield and Northern Ireland keeper Roy Carroll, "Scotty" has a few years on Hamilton who has made a single appearance for the Lurgan Blues so far this season.

Crusaders keeper Gerard Doherty (39) has played four times while Douglas' Coleraine team mate, striker Eoin Bradley, has seen action in five matches at the age of 37 and delivered his 50th goal for the Bannsiders against Carrick Rangers in January.

In a season which has seen the spotlight fall on young guns such as Jack Patterson, making a senior debut for Crusaders at 15 years and 78 days and Portadown's Samuel Glenfield (15 years 167 days), there is no doubt that the Irish League's "old hands" still have plenty to offer too.