'Marking Di Stefano at the Bernabeu and scoring a hat-trick for NI' - Crossan lived the dream

John Crossan with Joe Mercer and Malcolm Allison after winning the Second Division Championship with Manchester City in 1966

In his recently published book, 'The Man They Couldn't Ban - The John Crossan Story', former BBC Radio Foyle Sport presenter Richie Kelly tells the intriguing tale of a footballer who, in spite of many hardships, never gave up on his dream of making it in the game.

"Eventually, 'Jobby' Crossan would get to mark Real Madrid's [Alfredo] Di Stéfano in a European Cup semi-final, then go on to captain one of the great English clubs, Manchester City," explains Kelly.

"And he would score a hat-trick for Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Albania. Not many Irish footballers can list those achievements."

Thoughts of one day gracing the hallowed turf of El Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, and facing off against the legendary Di Stéfano - the Blond Arrow - would have been far from the mind of the young inside-forward when he signed amateur forms with Derry City, his hometown club, in 1954.

In the book, Crossan, who recently celebrated his 82nd birthday told Kelly: "I remember those early games. It was magic. I was wearing the shirt of my native city. My world was suddenly a great place to be. I was now a real footballer."

Avoiding a lifetime ban

His older brother, Eddie, a Northern Ireland international, had played at Blackburn Rovers and Tranmere Rovers. Jobby's career path seemed destined for the Football League rather than the lifetime ban that awaited him.

"I didn't ever think it would be easy, but I also thought what a wonderful way to earn a living," recounts Crossan in the book. "I was determined to beat a system that was making life intolerable for my family and all the other people who lived in Derry's small, closely knit communities."

The magic that the young Crossan was creating at the Brandywell did not escape the notice of cross-channel scouts. However, in May 1958, approaches from Sunderland and Sheffield United were rebuffed in favour of another amateur contract, this time with Coleraine.

Several months later, a £7000 move to Bristol City was blocked by the Football League, which learned of an issue between Derry City and the Irish League. Bizarre as it seems, the Candystripes had reported themselves to the authorities for having offered Crossan a greater slice of a proposed transfer fee than regulations permitted.

The details are complex. However, this was a time before the abolition of the maximum wage. Players were regarded as chattels and it was common practice for clubs - and players - to flout the rules in the division of any fee.

Crossan (Front row, first left) as part of the Standard Liege squad in 1961 - he made 33 appearances for the Belgian club

Crossan's misdemeanour was to have asked for a higher amount than the regulations allowed in advance of a potential move to Sunderland. Hypocritically, exponents of this under-the-table practice were among those who condemned the Derry teenager to a lifetime ban from all football.

Derry City's secretary, Patrick Maxwell, who was also a practicing solicitor in the city, wrote at the time: "It is ridiculous that the man who really earns the transfer fee can be sold just like cattle in a market for sums of a minimum of four figures, yet receive £150 for each year of his service to the club."

On appeal, Crossan's ban was partially relaxed and, while the move to Sunderland had collapsed, he signed for Sparta Rotterdam in 1959. Two seasons later, he moved to Standard Liege and, on the way to the club's eventual European Cup defeat in Madrid, he scored twice in the quarter-final victory against Glasgow Rangers.

Undeterred, Sunderland returned four years later, almost before the ink was dry on the page rescinding Crossan's ban on playing in Britain. The playmaker found himself bound for Roker Park.

The next challenge was at second division Manchester City, where he played for two seasons. Under the watchful eyes of Joe Mercer and assistant Malcolm Allison, Crossan captained the Maine Road side to promotion in 1966.

"Mercer was aware of Jobby. He'd tried to sign him when he was manager of Sheffield United," says Kelly. "When Joe first arrived at Maine Road to meet the team and saw Jobby, he commented 'Didn't I say we'd meet up again?'"

'He was top quality' - Summerbee

Kelly writes that Crossan's warmth towards Mercer does not extend to the Irish Football Association.

"There were times when he was ignored by his home association. It's curious why someone playing at the top level on the continent was only awarded 24 caps.

"It was about who he was and where he came from. He doesn't blame the team manager, rather the selectors from Irish League clubs who were involved in the selection process."

While we will never know how many more caps Crossan might have won, or if he would have added to his tally of 10 international, the words of a fellow teammate should attest to his ability.

"He never gets much mention when top players are discussed. I can't understand it. He was top quality," former Manchester City and England star Mike Summerbee tells Kelly. "Crossan was one of the best internationals I played with or against."