Irish Premiership players and officials were tested ahead of the Irish Premiership's return on Saturday.

Thanks to the early curtailment of the 2019-20 campaign, the Irish Premiership, on the pitch at least, missed out on its "season like no other".

Twelve months ago, in the backdrop of a growing league and the tightest title race in recent times, nobody would have predicted that coronavirus, bubbles and testing would be dominating the footballing landscape in Northern Ireland. Yet here we are.

The Irish Premiership returned on Saturday - well, six teams did thanks to the overnight snow - after a two-week hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. Online streams have become the norm as supporters have been kept on their sofas and away from the terraces.

Every day life as we know it has changed, but just how different is the ongoing campaign to previous seasons? Northern Ireland stat king Marshall Gillespie has crunched the numbers and had a look at how the years compare.

How things stand compared to last season

When it comes to the table there are many factors to consider, not just the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Natural progression of a side, signings and the number of fixtures completed all have a part to play here.

It is as you were at the top of the pile. David Healy's Linfield hold a four-point lead at the top of the table after being crowned champions in the previous campaign. Larne have carried their momentum from the tail end of last season into the current season and are firmly in the title hunt, as are Crusaders, who have improved from last season but still sit third.

David Jeffrey's Ballymena United are the big winners after a dismal run last time out. In contrast, Glentoran, Cliftonville and Coleraine's respective title aspirations are a bit more optimistic than realistic given their inconsistent starts to the season.

Carrick Rangers are four points off safety as they suffer some second-season blues in the top flight. However Niall Currie's men have a massive four games in hand over Dungannon Swifts due to postponed matches through Covid and the weather. To highlight that issue, Carrick have only played four matches over the last 80 days. It is hard to get any form of consistency with that little football.

There is still a chance the bottom side in the table could be saved by the ever-delayed start to the Championship season.

Level playing field

We have obviously had a limited number of matches compared to last season, so everything here is taken as an average from the games to date.

The majority of sides have reached the 12-game mark, which is over halfway to the much-heralded 22 matches which could decide the outcome of the season.

Compared to the curtailed 2019-20 season, the results are extremely similar for the ongoing season.

With home supporters only attending matches at the start of the campaign, the percentage of home victories increased, albeit by the slimmest or margins. At first glance, despite the restrictions and cancellations, things are very much the same on the pitch.

From here we break down the matches this season and look at the impact the limited number of spectators has had compared to the matches held behind closed doors, which came into effect at the end of November.

We all know that games without spectators can throw up surprise results - just look at Aston Villa and Liverpool in the Premier League. It can be a leveller, but so far the biggest shock of the Irish Premiership season was Warrenpoint Town's excellent victory over high-flying Linfield at Milltown in November.

Looking at the statistics, playing in front of no crowd seems to give the home side the lift, with the percentage of home victories rising from from 46% to 61%. Again, it has to be noted that there are less games this season but the rise of 15% is a substantial amount.

Goals, goals, goals

Just like above, home sides seem more likely to score in the disrupted season, with the likelihood of an away team finding the net dropping by 7%. In saying that, the goals per game ratio is almost identical to last season.

There has also been an increase in second-half goals. There has always been a theory that, being a part-time league, players tire as matches progress which ultimately leads to plenty of late chances and last-minute drama.

Whether you believe that or not, the disrupted nature of the current campaign does seem to suggest there is some fuel behind the fire. If you look at Saturday's three fixtures, after more than two weeks out of action, eight goals were netted in the final 20 minutes of matches.

Considering less than half the number of games have been played in 2020-21, it looks like goal-hungry strikers are enjoying their time out on the pitch and look set to surpass last season's tally of 11 if they can keep their current rate up.

How much impact does a roaring set of supporters bring to a game? A decent bit, it seems. When home supporters were allowed to attend games at the start of the campaign their team was 18% more likely to find the net.

Likewise, the percentage of visiting sides scoring is 18% more likely. Even if you argue the fewer number of games skew those statistics, 18% either way is a massive leap and highlights that the lack of spectators in grounds can be a huge leveller.

It also looks like the eerie silence has been affecting penalty takers from the spot. As many spot kicks have been missed in the last 10 attempts without fans compared to the 20 taken with spectators in attendance. On all three occasions the goalkeeper has come out on top and managed to keep the penalty out.

We know the impact that the fans in the stadium have on the number of goals scored, but what about how the ball finds the back of the net?

If you watched our goals of the season programme on Monday (you can watch it here if not!) then you will know there have been plenty of screamers this season, with Ronan Hale, Jamie McGonigle and Eoin Bradley pitching in with their own superb attempts on Saturday.

Goals from set plays, whether that be from free-kicks or corners, are also on the rise from last season. Free-kicks especially have witnessed a big increase.

In the current climate we have all been advised to use our heads, and it appears that is also the case on the pitch with a 5% increase on goals scored coming from headers.

Keep it clean

Goals are one thing, and that is what we all want to watch as football fans, but a big criticism levelled at matches with limited spectators or no fans at all is the drop in intensity. Are these games played like glorified friendlies when the chanting and passion from the terraces are taken out of the equation?

This is something that is often said about the Premier League in England and football has lost its soul, however an initial look at the stats would suggest that is not the case in the Irish Premiership. Of course, losing more than 50,000 spectators for a match will have a larger impact than missing a few thousand.

The average number of yellow cards drops slightly from last season, but not by much. However referees appear more happy to pull out the red card compared to the previous campaign. Penalties have often been a bone of contention but they also seem to be given on a slightly more regular basis than last year.

While things have been relatively similar to date, there is an interesting look at the impact of supporters on discipline in a match. On average, there is one less yellow card per game without spectators.

That isn't a lot to shout about, but then we get to red cards. We already know the relative number of red cards is up slightly on the previous campaign.

However, what is unexpected is all but one of the dismissals this season have taken place with fans in the ground. That would suggest that players are more likely to dive into tackles or get involved in a skirmish when supporters are there giving their usual blend of support, passion and constructive and creative criticism of both their own team and the opposition.

In an environment with less pressure and baying for blood, do referees find it easier to disuse potential flashpoints and keep control of the game?

In the 23 fixtures without fans, poor Sean Ward is the only man to see red after his late dismissal in Glenavon's defeat by Larne at the start of December. Things have been squeaky clean since.

The big difference

While the on-pitch stats are relatively similar to previous years, the numbers on the terraces make for some stark reading. Before the pandemic hit last year, the average attendances were rising year-on-year and things were looking extremely promising.

Of course, when fans could attend at the start of the season it was capped at a maximum of 500 supporters but Ballymena were the only team to come close to that figure. Everything was stadium-dependant and there was a huge emphasis on the safety of those in attendance.

Live streams from clubs have helped bring some of that money back to the clubs. More than 3,000 people watched the County Antrim Shield final at £7.50 for a virtual ticket, with any revenue from the match split between Larne and Glentoran.

In addition to the streams, the Glens released their own lifestyle clothing brand on top of the traditional club kit and training wear. That is just a glimpse of how clubs have had to adapt and try and raise income while spectators have to stay away.

However nothing comes close to getting people through gates and having bums on seats. The food and drink vendors, onsite merchandise and programme sales all add up when it comes to an actual matchday experience.

Boxing Day fixtures are the biggest single day in Northern Irish football and it is here you really see the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on clubs.

Over the six seasons from 2014 to 2019, the average combined attendances across the derby fixtures was 14,923. In a complete contrast, this season that tally stands at zero.

Even if you know little about the Irish League, the annual Boxing Day fixtures are sure to capture the imagination of any sports fan. It's not just a day for supporters who attend every Saturday, it's often an occasion for those who work weekends, live away from home and are back for Christmas or a young boy or girl's first match.

When you consider the standard price for an adult ticket into an Irish League match is £11, the absence of the festive fixtures cannot be underestimated. They are likely to be rescheduled, but as things stand these matches will be behind closed doors. Even if limited fans are allowed in, nothing comes close to the atmosphere of a sold-out Boxing Day encounter.

Glentoran have launched their own clothing range in a bid to find fresh ways to improve income

So where does the Irish League stand compared to 12 months ago? On the pitch things haven't changed a massive deal. If you watch a game on a Saturday afternoon you still get the same product that so many of us have fallen in love with.

As Saturday's' matches show, the ever-improving quality on the pitch is still as evident as ever and the 14 goals across the three games show you are never short of action. The discipline statistics perhaps highlight a slightly more pedestrian approach when it comes to blood and thunder tackles, but that is only natural when you are playing in front of empty stadiums.

The first-half of Crusaders' game against Larne was one of the best 45 minutes of action you will see all season and it highlighted that the Irish Premiership doesn't suffer from the lack of supporters in the same way the Premier League has.

However, off the pitch things are looking less promising. Clubs continue to innovate and try and recoup some of the lost income, but nothing replaces people through the gates and the sooner fans are safely allowed back in grounds the better for the entire league.

All stats are correct as of 23 January 2020