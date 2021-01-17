Inter Milan v Juventus

Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22Vidal
- 15Young
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19BonucciBooked at 36mins
- 3Chiellini
- 38Frabotta
- 22Chiesa
- 30Bentancur
- 25Rabiot
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 14McKennie
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 41Fagioli
- 42Garofani
- 44Kulusevski
- 56Ranocchia
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Young.