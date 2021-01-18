Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Stephen Kingsley's header was shown to have crossed the line in the Scottish Cup final

Goalline technology will be used for the first time in the Scottish League Cup as this season's semi-finals are held at Hampden Park this weekend.

The Hawk-Eye system, installed by the Scottish FA last year, has already been used for the delayed conclusion to the 2019-20 Scottish Cup.

But it will be the first time it has been used in a SPFL-run competition.

Hibernian face St Johnstone on Saturday, with Livingston taking on St Mirren on Sunday.

The system alerts the referee within a second of the ball crossing the line, using multiple cameras in an attempt to rule out any doubt about whether a goal has been scored.

Indeed, it came into play in the Scottish Cup final, when it confirmed that Hearts left-back Stephen Kingsley's header had crossed the line against eventual winners Celtic.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "The introduction of goalline technology to an SPFL competition for the first time is an exciting development.

"This is a system that has been proven to function quickly and effectively time and again. Indeed, we saw first-hand exactly how well it works when it was used in the Scottish Cup final in December."

It is a technology now also used in cricket, tennis and rugby union in addition to a range of other sports.