In another exciting weekend of football, Lionel Messi entered new Barcelona territory, Manchester United and Liverpool conspired to bore, there were some big scores in the Women's Super League and Manchester City did the sea shanty meme.

1. Messi challenge

Messi was sent off for the first time in his club career as Barcelona lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, for lashing out at Asier Villalibre off the ball right at the end of extra time. He had gone 752 games for Barca without seeing red.

2. Blowing their own trumpet

We have lots of time for this musical work from the man who was the target of Messi's swinging arm. It was also Valibre who scored in the 90th minute to take the game to extra time. He and his team-mates had every right to feel jubilant after they won what was only the club's second trophy since 1985.

3. Blue Sunday

On statistically the most depressing day of the year, blue is the colour in the WSL as Fran Kirby sent her team top of the table with a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

4. Football catches up with sea shanty meme culture

Of all the things we could have predicted this year, sea shanty meme culture was not one of our forecasts. After a deep-fake video of those four lads on a night out in their glad rags (what we'd give for a night out in some ripped skinny jeans) singing sailor songs went viral last week, it was only a matter of time before the official club accounts joined in.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side climbed to second in the Premier League with an emphatic 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

5. Seventh heaven

Meanwhile, it was a pretty good day for Manchester City's women' too...

6. Someone think of the commentators

Over in the Turkish Super Lig, 11th-placed Sivasspor made the probably unwise decision to stick with their white kit in these conditions at Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday. At times, it looked like there was only one side in it. We feel deeply for whoever had the job of trying to pick out players for comms on this one.

7. Finnigan's wait

In the WSL, the Toffees enjoyed a comfortable win over Bristol City that included a first professional goal for academy product Megan Finnigan.

8. Big fans of this

Manager David Moyes hailed a "new West Ham" after they beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday. Nothing but respect for this Hammers fan, who clearly enjoyed Michail Antonio's early winner.

9. From Gunner to Goner

After joining Arsenal in 2013, Mesut Ozil's time at Emirates Stadium is coming to an end and he is set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce. He hadn't played for the Gunners since March.

10. When will we get to do this again?

Soon, hopefully.