Jack Wilshere is set to rejoin Bournemouth on a deal until the end of the season, reports BBC Radio Solent.

Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Wilshere has been training with the first-team squad to maintain fitness after he left the Hammers in October.

The England midfielder, 29, previously made 27 appearances for the Cherries during a season-long loan from Arsenal in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

He could be available for Tuesday's Championship game against Derby County.

