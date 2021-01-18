Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jayne Ludlow celebrates Wales' World Cup qualifying draw against England at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium in 2018

Jayne Ludlow has left her job as manager of Wales' women.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says Ludlow has departed the role she has held since 2014 by mutual consent.

The FAW says there will now be a "thorough recruitment process" to select the 42-year-old's successor.

"My time as the national team manager has been an eventful and exciting journey," Ludlow said. "It has been an honour and an absolute pleasure to have worked with the staff and players."

Ludlow, who is the only manager to have taken charge of more than 50 Wales women's matches, leaves having taken Wales close to major finals qualification in their last two campaigns.

However, Wales fell short chasing a World Cup and European Championship berth, despite their progress.

The ex-Arsenal player says she has taken a role on a Fifa leadership team, but it is understood she is also free to now pursue other management opportunities.

Ludlow is not a candidate to be England's interim manager.

Phil Neville has left his role as manager of England's women and is set to take over at David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The Football Association says it will "shortly confirm" an interim head coach until Sarina Wiegman's arrival in September.

Both Ludlow and Neville's departures were announced at exactly the same time, but the FAW say that was coincidental.

"It has been a fantastic learning environment for me personally and I am proud of what we have achieved over the last six years as a group of staff and players, whom I want to thank," Ludlow added.

"I am looking forward to the next challenges, one of which is an exciting opportunity I have to be part of a technical leadership team at Fifa.

"I wish the squad well in the future and I feel that qualification for a first major final is not far away."

'Huge progress'

FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford says Ludlow has helped to grow the women's game in Wales.

"Jayne has played a huge part in the progress of the women's game in Wales over the past six years, managing the side through three qualification campaigns," Ford said.

"The 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifying campaign enhanced the profile of the game throughout the country, inspiring young girls across Wales to play football for the first time.

"Off the field Jayne has been a role model for the women's game in Wales, regularly visiting schools across the country and attending the National Eisteddfod to inspire future generations.

"We thank Jayne for all her hard work, dedication and vast contribution to Welsh football both on and off the field. We wish her well in the future."