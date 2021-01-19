Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have moved a step closer to taking over National League club Wrexham after exchanging contracts.

The deal is now awaiting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Deadpool star Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney were revealed to be the mystery businessmen looking to invest £2m into the club in September 2020.

Wrexham are currently eighth in the National League.

A timeline of Wrexham's Hollywood takeover

Early 2020: Wrexham director Spencer Harris is approached by an intermediary about a potential change in ownership of the club.

Summer 2020: Spencer Harris and his fellow directors agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the interested parties, not realising the need for secrecy was due to the prospective investors being Hollywood superstars.

23 September, 2020: Members of Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) vote overwhelmingly to allow talks that could lead to an entire takeover of the club to go ahead as a special general meeting.

24 September, 2020: Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are announced by Wrexham as the potential investors.

8 November, 2020: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney present vision for the club to Wrexham Supporters Trust over Zoom, saying they want to turn the club into "a global force".

16 November, 2020: Over 98% of supporters vote in favour of the takeover.

18 November 2020: Wrexham's soon-to-be owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney donate £6,000 to adapt Wrexham fan Aiden Stott's home.

22 November 2020: Wrexham boss Dean Keates reveals he has spoken to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and predicts they will "take the club to the next level."

30 November 2020: Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says he is to work as an adviser at Wrexham.

15 December 2020: Peter Moore tells BBC Sport Wales that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are "in it for the long haul."

19 January 2021: Wrexham announce that the board have concluded negotiation of the Share Purchase Agreement and have exchanged contracts.