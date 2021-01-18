Covid-19 in England: Premier League announces 16 new positive tests

The goalposts at Aston Villa's Villa Park being cleaned
Aston Villa have had two recent Premier League games postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the club

The Premier League says 16 players and club staff have tested positive during the latest rounds of testing for Covid-19.

The league conducted 3,115 tests across two rounds over the past week.

Between 11 and 14 January there were 10 new positive tests and six more were found during testing between 15 and 17 January.

The number is significantly down on the 36 positive tests following last week's rounds of testing.

The Premier League has not identified any club affected or given details of any individuals who have tested positive.

The results, the lowest figure reported in the English top flight since 20 December, came in a week where Aston Villa had two matches postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the club.

There was also renewed scrutiny of footballer's behaviour during the pandemic, with goal celebrations - and the lack of social distancing often associated with it - creating widespread debate.

While footballers were reminded that "handshakes, high fives and hugs must be avoided", their conduct was not curbed in many instances during weekend fixtures.

Weekly breakdown of PL Covid-19 testing
WeekNumber of tests conductedNumber of positive results
1 (31 Aug-6 Sep)1,6053
2 (7-13 Sep)2,1314
3 (14-20 Sep)1,5743
4 (21-27 Sep)1,59510
5 (28 Sep-4 Oct)1,5879
6 (5-11 Oct)1,1285
7 (12-18 Oct)1,5758
8 (19-25 Oct)1,6092
9 (26 Oct-1 Nov)1,4464
10 (2-8 Nov)1,6464
11 (9-15 Nov)1,20716
12 (16-22 Nov)1,5308
13 (23-29 Nov)1,38110
14 (30 Nov-6 Dec)1,48314
15 (7-13 Dec)1,5496
16 (14-20 Dec)1,5697
17 (21-27 Dec)1,47918
18 (28 Dec-3 Jan)2,29540
19 (4 Jan-10 Jan)2,59336
20 (11 Jan-17 Jan)3,11516
