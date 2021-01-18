Last updated on .From the section Newport

Daniel Leadbitter made 140 appearances for Bristol Rovers before joining Newport County

Newport County have cut short Daniel Leadbitter's season-long loan with Yeovil Town.

The 30-year-old defender made 11 appearances for the National League club after joining them in September.

Leadbitter, who started his career at Newcastle United, signed for Newport in 2019 on a two-year deal after being released by Bristol Rovers.

Primarily a right-back, he made only six appearances for County last season, three of them in League Two.

Newport have recently seen on-loan Swindon Town forward Scott Twine and Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper recalled by their parent clubs, but have arranged loan deals for the remainder of this season with Bournemouth for striker Jake Scrimshaw and with West Bromwich Albion for striker Owen Windsor.

The League Two promotion contenders have also recruited Swansea's Wales Under-21 midfielder Jack Evans on a free transfer.