Simon Power was part of the King's Lynn side that reached the FA Cup second round, when they lost 6-1 to League One Portsmouth

Harrogate Town have signed Norwich City winger Simon Power.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent the first half of the season on loan with National League side King's Lynn.

Harrogate have not disclosed the length of deal the 22-year-old has signed nor if there was a fee involved in the transfer.

He could make his debut for Simon Weaver's side against Exeter City on Tuesday.

