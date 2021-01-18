Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Danny Pugh was previously Port Vale first-team coach before former manager John Askey's departure

Interim Port Vale manager Danny Pugh is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Pugh's result was confirmed on Monday and he will miss the club's next two fixtures at Scunthorpe on Tuesday and at home to Walsall on Saturday.

He has handed over first-team duties to assistants Frank Sinclair, Billy Paynter and Anthony Griffith.

Pugh has been in interim charge at Port Vale since John Askey parted company with the club earlier this month.

He was on the touchline for Vale's 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.