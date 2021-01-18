Last updated on .From the section Crawley

New Crawley loan signing Jordan Maguire-Drew has not featured for Orient since Boxing Day

Crawley Town have signed Leyton Orient winger Jordan Maguire-Drew on loan.

The 23-year-old former Brighton youth player has moved to the Lamex Stadium on a deal until the end of the season.

Maguire-Drew will be available for Tuesday's League Two home game against Stevenage.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham loanee has made 69 appearances for the O's since signing from Brighton in January 2019.

Crawley are just a place below Orient in the League Two table - two points adrift but with a game in hand.

