Andy Reid was first part of the Forest backroom staff when his playing career was coming to an end in 2016

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Reds player Andy Reid as the new manager of their under-23 side.

The 38-year-old Dublin-born winger, who both began and ended his playing career at the City Ground, has been in charge on an interim basis since the departure of Chris Cohen in September.

But his appointment has now been confirmed on a more permanent basis.

Reid also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Charlton Athletic, Sunderland and Blackpool in a 451-game career.

He scored four goals for his country in 29 full appearances, and four times moved for four-figure fees.

After returning to Forest for a third time in January 2020, he has coached Forest's academy players and played a role in helping the under-23s to lift last season's Professional Development League North title.

"Everyone knows my affiliation with this club," he said. "So to now become head coach of the under-23s is really special for me.

"It's obviously an exciting time for the club with plans and ambitions to move the academy into the category one status."