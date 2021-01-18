Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Bryn Morris has not started a league game for Pompey since 10 October

Northampton Town have signed Bryn Morris on loan from League One rivals Portsmouth for the rest of the season.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle first tried to sign the much-travelled former England Under-19 midfielder when he was at Carlisle and Morris, now 24, was a young player at Middlesbrough

"Bryn is a player I have known about for a long time," said Curle.

"When he was at Middlesbrough and I was at Carlisle, I tried to sign him and I've followed his progress since."

After starting his career at Boro, Morris was loaned out to Burton Albion, Coventry City, York City and Walsall before joining Shrewsbury Town in January 2017.

After spending the first half of his second season with Shrewsbury out on loan to Wycombe Wanderers, Morris moved on to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee in January 2019.

Curle's Cobblers, who are just a point above safety in League One and 16 points behind third-placed Pompey, are next in action at Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Morris is not expected to figure, having not been signed in time for the Monday lunchtime noon deadline deadline ahead of that fixture.

