From the section Grimsby

Rollin Menayese followed former manager Graham Coughlan to Mansfield from Bristol Rovers in July

Grimsby Town have agreed a loan deal for Mansfield Town centre-back Rollin Menayese until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has featured 14 times and scored twice for his parent club this season since joining from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee in July.

Menayese came through Cardiff City's academy before a move to Weston-Super-Mare and then Rovers in July 2017.

He is Mariners boss Paul Hurst's second January signing and could make his debut against Scunthorpe on Saturday.

