St Mirren & Kilmarnock games rearranged after successful appeal
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
The SPFL announces new dates for the October Premiership matches involving Kilmarnock and St Mirren that were postponed over Covid-19.
Hamilton were awarded three points and Motherwell six after the call-offs.
But Kilmarnock and St Mirren won their appeal against 3-0 defeats handed down due to protocol breaches.
Killie will play Well on 10 February, St Mirren face Hamilton on 17 February and St Mirren v Motherwell will be played on 24 February.
All three matches will kick off at 18:00 GMT.
Kilmarnock and St Mirren initially admitted breaching social distancing rules, with a suspended £40,000 fine given to each club. That amount was reduced to £20,000, with half suspended, following the successful appeal.
In addition to the rearranged October fixtures, the kick-off time for St Mirren's meeting with Dundee United at Tannadice on 27 January has been brought forward to 18:00 and St Mirren's home match with Hibernian has been brought forward a day to 2 February, also with an earlier 18:00 kick-off.