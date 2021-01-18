Last updated on .From the section Southend

Greg Halford scored on his debut for Southend against Grimsby in December

Southend United defender Greg Halford has extended his deal at Roots Hall until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old joined the Shrimpers on a short-term contract in December and scored on his debut against Grimsby.

Prior to joining the League Two strugglers he had not played competitively since May 2019.