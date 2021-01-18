Morgan Sanson: Aston Villa begin talks to sign Marseille midfielder

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Morgan Sanson
Morgan Sanson joined Marseille from Montpellier in January 2017

Aston Villa have made an inquiry for Marseille's former France Under-21 midfield man Morgan Sanson, who is available for around £15m.

The 26-year-old has been with Marseille since January 2017 and has been linked with a succession of Premier League clubs, including West Ham.

Villa have now begun talks with the French side and a deal could progress in this month's transfer window.

Marseille are prepared to sell in order to fund their own January signings.

Sanson - whose value has dropped from around £25m - would bolster Villa's squad in midfield, with Conor Hourihane being linked with a move away from Villa Park.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas said at the weekend: "The transfer window is open. Sanson is a player who is highly rated.

"He is a boy who interests English teams because of his characteristics and it is possible something could happen."

Villa lie 10th in the Premier League but have games in hand after a "significant" Covid-19 outbreak forced the closure of their Bodymoor Heath training ground and the postponement of home matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Top Stories