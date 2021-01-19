Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Stewart's stunner, Breen's belter and class from Clarke. You've seen the goals and now it is time to rank them.

Former Linfield and Glentoran striker Chris Morgan and current Blues front man Andrew Waterworth have selected their top 10 efforts from the Irish Premiership season so far.

Do you agree with their list? Now it is time to have your say. Don't forget to share your results using #BBCIrishPrem.

Missed Monday's programme? Check it out on BBC iPlayer.