Italian Serie A
CagliariCagliari0AC MilanAC Milan2

Cagliari v AC Milan

Line-ups

Cagliari

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 28Cragno
  • 25ZappaSubstituted forPavolettiat 79'minutes
  • 23CeppitelliBooked at 88mins
  • 2GodínBooked at 83mins
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 8Marin
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 32DuncanSubstituted forOlivaat 69'minutes
  • 20PereiroSubstituted forSottilat 57'minutes
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
  • 9SimeoneSubstituted forCerriat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aresti
  • 3Tripaldelli
  • 12Caligara
  • 17Tramoni
  • 21Oliva
  • 27Cerri
  • 30Pavoletti
  • 31Vicario
  • 33Sottil
  • 36Boccia
  • 38Del Pupo
  • 40Walukiewicz

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24KjaerSubstituted forKalulu Kyatengwaat 45'minutes
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 39mins
  • 5Dalot
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forMeitéat 72'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 21DíazSubstituted forContiat 83'minutes
  • 15HaugeSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 66'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 14Conti
  • 18Meité
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 22Musacchio
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 81Michelis
  • 86Di Gesù
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Roback
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamCagliariAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cagliari 0, Milan 2.

  2. Post update

    Soualiho Meité (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Christian Oliva (Cagliari).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alberto Cerri (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto Cerri with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Soualiho Meité (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Alberto Cerri.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Diego Godín.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  18. Post update

    Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alberto Cerri (Cagliari).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charalampos Lykogiannis with a cross following a set piece situation.

Top Stories