League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley17:30HullHull City
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Hull City

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Nottingham
  • 3Hughes
  • 16Barclay
  • 10Pritchard
  • 6Butcher
  • 28Conneely
  • 11McConville
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 32Charles
  • 19Bishop

Substitutes

  • 8Russell
  • 12Maguire
  • 18Rodgers
  • 25Fenlon
  • 27Ogle
  • 35Roberts
  • 40Savin

Hull

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 15Jones
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 33Docherty
  • 6Smallwood
  • 10Honeyman
  • 7Wilks
  • 27Magennis
  • 19Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 5Burke
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Ingram
  • 18Slater
  • 20Crowley
  • 23Whyte
  • 31Chadwick
Referee:
Will Finnie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull23143640202045
2Lincoln City22143534191545
3Peterborough22133636211542
4Portsmouth22125537191841
5Doncaster20123535211439
6Charlton2410773732537
7Sunderland2299429171236
8Crewe2410683328536
9Ipswich2111282623335
10Accrington1910362521433
11Oxford Utd219483227531
12Fleetwood238692922730
13Gillingham2393112629-330
14Plymouth238693139-830
15MK Dons237792929028
16Blackpool218492124-328
17Shrewsbury215972126-524
18Rochdale2358103543-823
19Bristol Rovers2164112233-1122
20Wimbledon2357112641-1522
21Northampton2264122038-1822
22Wigan2256112438-1421
23Swindon2363143147-1621
24Burton2437142951-2216
