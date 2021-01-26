Accrington Stanley v Hull City

AccringtonAccrington Stanley17:30HullHull City
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baxter
- 2Nottingham
- 3Hughes
- 16Barclay
- 10Pritchard
- 6Butcher
- 28Conneely
- 11McConville
- 14Uwakwe
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
Substitutes
- 8Russell
- 12Maguire
- 18Rodgers
- 25Fenlon
- 27Ogle
- 35Roberts
- 40Savin
Hull
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 2Coyle
- 15Jones
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 33Docherty
- 6Smallwood
- 10Honeyman
- 7Wilks
- 27Magennis
- 19Lewis-Potter
Substitutes
- 5Burke
- 12Emmanuel
- 13Ingram
- 18Slater
- 20Crowley
- 23Whyte
- 31Chadwick
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match report will appear here.