League One
GillinghamGillingham18:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull23143640202045
2Lincoln City22143534191545
3Peterborough22133636211542
4Portsmouth22125537191841
5Doncaster20123535211439
6Charlton2410773732537
7Sunderland2299429171236
8Crewe2410683328536
9Ipswich2111282623335
10Accrington1910362521433
11Oxford Utd219483227531
12Fleetwood238692922730
13Gillingham2393112629-330
14Plymouth238693139-830
15MK Dons237792929028
16Blackpool218492124-328
17Shrewsbury215972126-524
18Rochdale2358103543-823
19Bristol Rovers2164112233-1122
20Wimbledon2357112641-1522
21Northampton2264122038-1822
22Wigan2256112438-1421
23Swindon2363143147-1621
24Burton2437142951-2216
