Southend United v Bradford City

SouthendSouthend United19:00BradfordBradford City
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|25
|12
|6
|7
|38
|23
|15
|42
|2
|Forest Green
|24
|11
|8
|5
|31
|22
|9
|41
|3
|Newport
|23
|11
|7
|5
|34
|25
|9
|40
|4
|Carlisle
|21
|12
|3
|6
|32
|20
|12
|39
|5
|Salford
|24
|10
|8
|6
|31
|19
|12
|38
|6
|Morecambe
|23
|11
|5
|7
|31
|33
|-2
|38
|7
|Cheltenham
|23
|10
|7
|6
|32
|23
|9
|37
|8
|Exeter
|22
|9
|9
|4
|44
|28
|16
|36
|9
|Leyton Orient
|24
|11
|3
|10
|34
|27
|7
|36
|10
|Tranmere
|23
|10
|5
|8
|28
|28
|0
|35
|11
|Walsall
|25
|8
|11
|6
|32
|33
|-1
|35
|12
|Crawley
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|28
|6
|34
|13
|Mansfield
|24
|7
|11
|6
|32
|30
|2
|32
|14
|Oldham
|24
|9
|4
|11
|39
|43
|-4
|31
|15
|Colchester
|23
|7
|9
|7
|28
|33
|-5
|30
|16
|Port Vale
|25
|8
|5
|12
|34
|37
|-3
|29
|17
|Bolton
|24
|7
|7
|10
|28
|37
|-9
|28
|18
|Harrogate
|23
|7
|6
|10
|24
|28
|-4
|27
|19
|Scunthorpe
|24
|8
|2
|14
|25
|34
|-9
|26
|20
|Bradford
|22
|6
|7
|9
|20
|25
|-5
|25
|21
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|30
|32
|-2
|23
|22
|Stevenage
|22
|4
|9
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|21
|23
|Grimsby
|25
|5
|6
|14
|19
|43
|-24
|21
|24
|Southend
|24
|5
|5
|14
|15
|36
|-21
|20