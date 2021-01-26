League Two: Newport v Carlisle postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Rodney Parade is shared by Newport County and Dragons Rugby
Tuesday's League Two game between Newport County and Carlisle United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Rodney Parade.

Newport confirmed the news at 13.30 GMT after cold and wet conditions in south Wales over the preceding days.

The decision was taken after a lunchtime pitch inspection.

"Groundstaff had deployed frost covers following the significant snowfall and rain in south Wales in recent days," a Newport statement read.

"A pitch inspection was carried out by Lee Swabey ahead of kick-off earlier this afternoon, with the referee deeming the playing surface unplayable due to the adverse weather."

Newport's League Two game at home to Exeter City was called off on Tuesday, 29 December because of a waterlogged pitch, while their home match with Southend at Rodney Parade four days later was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The Welsh club are third in League Two, two points behind leaders Cambridge United with two games in hand.

Fourth-placed Carlisle, who have played two games fewer than Newport, are one point further behind.

The Cumbrian side have not played since 2 January because of weather and Covid-19 issues.

