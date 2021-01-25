Premier League
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:15Man CityManchester City
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne will be absent for Manchester City due to a hamstring problem which could rule him out for most of February

TEAM NEWS

West Brom should have Karlan Grant and Matty Phillips available to face Manchester City.

The pair had been sidelined by a foot injury and a positive Covid-19 test respectively.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne could be out until late February because of a hamstring injury.

Sergio Aguero is in isolation following a positive Covid-19 test but Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake might be fit to return.

Aymeric Laporte made his injury comeback in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Manchester City can become the ninth side to top the table this season - the most since 1986-87

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Brom are winless in the past 18 Premier League meetings, drawing two and losing 16.
  • The Baggies have led for only 26 minutes and three seconds in total during those matches.
  • City's current six-game Premier League winning run at West Brom is their longest in the top flight against a single opponent.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom have only won one of their past nine Premier League games.
  • They could lose five consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since 2004.
  • The Baggies could become the first club since Chelsea in 1978 to concede at least three goals in five successive top-flight home games.
  • They are winless in their 30 Premier League matches played on a Tuesday, drawing 13 and losing 17.
  • The Baggies have conceded a league-high 24 goals in their nine home games this season.
  • Sam Allardyce could become the first manager since Chris Ramsey at QPR in 2015 to lose his opening four Premier League home fixtures.

Manchester City

  • A Manchester City win would put them top of the Premier League table for the first time this season.
  • City are on a six-match winning run in the league and have earned 10 successive victories in all competitions, their longest streak since an 11-match sequence from August to October 2017.
  • They conceded their first goal in eight hours and 29 minutes in all competitions against Cheltenham on Saturday.
  • They have kept 10 clean sheets in 18 league games this season - only in 1976-77 have they reached double figures in fewer matches.
  • City's tally of 10 away league goals is the fewest among top-half sides.
  • Phil Foden's nine goals in 25 appearances this season is already one more than he scored in 38 games last season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd19124336251140
2Man City18115231131838
3Leicester19122535211438
4Liverpool1997337221534
5Tottenham1896333171633
6Everton1710252821732
7West Ham199552722532
8Aston Villa1792631181329
9Chelsea1985633231029
10Southampton188552621529
11Arsenal198382319427
12Leeds187293034-423
13Crystal Palace196582233-1123
14Wolves196492129-822
15Burnley185491022-1219
16Newcastle1954101832-1419
17Brighton193882229-717
18Fulham1826101527-1212
19West Brom1925121543-2811
20Sheff Utd1912161032-225
