West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne will be absent for Manchester City due to a hamstring problem which could rule him out for most of February

TEAM NEWS

West Brom should have Karlan Grant and Matty Phillips available to face Manchester City.

The pair had been sidelined by a foot injury and a positive Covid-19 test respectively.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne could be out until late February because of a hamstring injury.

Sergio Aguero is in isolation following a positive Covid-19 test but Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake might be fit to return.

Aymeric Laporte made his injury comeback in the FA Cup on Saturday.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom are winless in the past 18 Premier League meetings, drawing two and losing 16.

The Baggies have led for only 26 minutes and three seconds in total during those matches.

City's current six-game Premier League winning run at West Brom is their longest in the top flight against a single opponent.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have only won one of their past nine Premier League games.

They could lose five consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since 2004.

The Baggies could become the first club since Chelsea in 1978 to concede at least three goals in five successive top-flight home games.

They are winless in their 30 Premier League matches played on a Tuesday, drawing 13 and losing 17.

The Baggies have conceded a league-high 24 goals in their nine home games this season.

Sam Allardyce could become the first manager since Chris Ramsey at QPR in 2015 to lose his opening four Premier League home fixtures.

Manchester City