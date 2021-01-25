West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
West Brom should have Karlan Grant and Matty Phillips available to face Manchester City.
The pair had been sidelined by a foot injury and a positive Covid-19 test respectively.
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne could be out until late February because of a hamstring injury.
Sergio Aguero is in isolation following a positive Covid-19 test but Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake might be fit to return.
Aymeric Laporte made his injury comeback in the FA Cup on Saturday.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Brom are winless in the past 18 Premier League meetings, drawing two and losing 16.
- The Baggies have led for only 26 minutes and three seconds in total during those matches.
- City's current six-game Premier League winning run at West Brom is their longest in the top flight against a single opponent.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom have only won one of their past nine Premier League games.
- They could lose five consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since 2004.
- The Baggies could become the first club since Chelsea in 1978 to concede at least three goals in five successive top-flight home games.
- They are winless in their 30 Premier League matches played on a Tuesday, drawing 13 and losing 17.
- The Baggies have conceded a league-high 24 goals in their nine home games this season.
- Sam Allardyce could become the first manager since Chris Ramsey at QPR in 2015 to lose his opening four Premier League home fixtures.
Manchester City
- A Manchester City win would put them top of the Premier League table for the first time this season.
- City are on a six-match winning run in the league and have earned 10 successive victories in all competitions, their longest streak since an 11-match sequence from August to October 2017.
- They conceded their first goal in eight hours and 29 minutes in all competitions against Cheltenham on Saturday.
- They have kept 10 clean sheets in 18 league games this season - only in 1976-77 have they reached double figures in fewer matches.
- City's tally of 10 away league goals is the fewest among top-half sides.
- Phil Foden's nine goals in 25 appearances this season is already one more than he scored in 38 games last season.