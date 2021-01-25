Southampton v Arsenal

Southampton remain without a number of first-team players including Jannik Vestergaard and Mohammed Salisu.

With the tight turnaround from Saturday's FA Cup win against Arsenal the likes of Nathan Redmond and Oriol Romeu will also remain sidelined.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is unsure when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available again.

The Gunners forward missed Saturday's FA Cup defeat due to a "personal issue".

Head-to-head

All seven of Saints' Premier League wins against Arsenal have come at home.

Southampton have only won one of the last 10 Premier League meetings, drawing four and losing five.

This is the second meeting in four days following Southampton's 1-0 FA Cup win on Saturday.

Southampton

Theo Walcott could become only the fourth former Arsenal player to score home and away against them in the same season joining Kevin Campbell, Nicolas Anelka and Robin van Persie.

Saints' tally of six home league clean sheets this season is as many as the last two top-flight campaigns combined.

After scoring in 12 consecutive Premier League games, Saints have failed to score in four of their last five.

Just three teams have earned more home league points than Southampton's 16 this season.

Southampton have only won one of their last six Premier League matches, drawing three and losing two.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League games, conceding just once.

Saturday's defeat against Saints was a first in seven matches and saw them concede a goal for the first time in eight hours and 28 minutes.

They could keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since 2006.

Only Aston Villa and Manchester City have conceded fewer away league goals than Arsenal's eight this season.

The Gunners are looking to win three consecutive away Premier League games without conceding for the first time since 2013.

Arsenal's tally of 23 league goals is the lowest they have had at the halfway stage of a Premier League season since 1998-99.