Newcastle United v Leeds United

Leeds first choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier has not played since their 3-0 loss at Tottenham on 2 January

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin made his comeback as a substitute at the weekend but it's unclear if he's fit to start after his lengthy Covid-19 absence.

Javier Manquillo is doubtful, while Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett all remain out.

Leeds are boosted by the return of first choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

However, the Whites remain without Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi, while Diego Llorente is not yet match-fit.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are looking to complete the league double over Newcastle for the first time since 1975-76.

Newcastle have won eight of the past 12 meetings in all competitions, drawing two and losing two.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are winless in eight league matches, drawing twice and losing six.

They have lost their last four league matches - the longest current sequence in the Premier League.

The Magpies could lose home and away games against a promoted side for just the third time in the Premier League.

Newcastle have won just three of their past 13 matches at St James' Park, drawing four, losing six and keeping one clean sheet.

They have only attempted 82 shots after nine Premier League home games, their lowest tally since Opta records began in 2003.

Steve Bruce has never lost a home league match against Leeds as a manager, winning five and drawing twice.

Leeds United