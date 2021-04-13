National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium

Solihull Moors v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Solihull Moors148152013725
8Notts County157351913624
9Boreham Wood166641812624
10Wrexham177372119224
11Maidenhead United157352121024
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil154562024-417
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC