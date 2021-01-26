National League
DoverDover Athletic19:45BarnetBarnet
Venue: Crabble Athletic Ground

Dover Athletic v Barnet

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 26th January 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay18123338172139
2Sutton United1593328161230
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Stockport168442517828
5Altrincham197662222027
6Halifax187563022826
7Solihull Moors148152013725
8Notts County157351913624
9Aldershot177372625124
10Maidenhead United157352121024
11Boreham Wood156541812623
12Wrexham167272119223
13Chesterfield167182821722
14Bromley156452419522
15Woking176472018222
16Dag & Red166371418-421
17Wealdstone176382637-1121
18Eastleigh155552119220
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil154562024-417
21Weymouth1733111831-1312
22Barnet1523101237-259
23Dover132110831-237
