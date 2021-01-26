Altrincham v Wealdstone

AltrinchamAltrincham19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|18
|12
|3
|3
|38
|17
|21
|39
|2
|Sutton United
|15
|9
|3
|3
|28
|16
|12
|30
|3
|Hartlepool
|18
|9
|3
|6
|26
|20
|6
|30
|4
|Stockport
|16
|8
|4
|4
|25
|17
|8
|28
|5
|Altrincham
|19
|7
|6
|6
|22
|22
|0
|27
|6
|Halifax
|18
|7
|5
|6
|30
|22
|8
|26
|7
|Solihull Moors
|14
|8
|1
|5
|20
|13
|7
|25
|8
|Notts County
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|13
|6
|24
|9
|Aldershot
|17
|7
|3
|7
|26
|25
|1
|24
|10
|Maidenhead United
|15
|7
|3
|5
|21
|21
|0
|24
|11
|Boreham Wood
|15
|6
|5
|4
|18
|12
|6
|23
|12
|Wrexham
|16
|7
|2
|7
|21
|19
|2
|23
|13
|Chesterfield
|16
|7
|1
|8
|28
|21
|7
|22
|14
|Bromley
|15
|6
|4
|5
|24
|19
|5
|22
|15
|Woking
|17
|6
|4
|7
|20
|18
|2
|22
|16
|Dag & Red
|16
|6
|3
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|21
|17
|Wealdstone
|17
|6
|3
|8
|26
|37
|-11
|21
|18
|Eastleigh
|15
|5
|5
|5
|21
|19
|2
|20
|19
|King's Lynn
|16
|5
|3
|8
|21
|34
|-13
|18
|20
|Yeovil
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|-4
|17
|21
|Weymouth
|17
|3
|3
|11
|18
|31
|-13
|12
|22
|Barnet
|15
|2
|3
|10
|12
|37
|-25
|9
|23
|Dover
|13
|2
|1
|10
|8
|31
|-23
|7