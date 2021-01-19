Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Stoke City had long-term target Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen watched against Rangers last week and could bid for the striker this month. (Sun) external-link

Rangers are working on pre-contact deals for Preston pair Daniel Johnson and Ben Davies.(Football Insider). external-link

Scotland defender Declan Gallagher - out of contract this summer - looks set to stay at Motherwell until the end of the season unless a significant bid is received in January. (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Ryan Jack could both return from injury for Rangers' Scottish Premiership tussle with Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell says he "should be fine" for Saturday's League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone despite missing the weekend win over Kilmarnock with a groin injury. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon fears a generation of players will be lost to Scottish football because of Covid-19. (Courier, print edition)

Aberdeen "still have loads at play for" this season, says boss Derek McInnes, as he tries to rally his players after the 4-1 thrashing by Ross County which saw his side overtaken in third by Hibs. (Press & Journal) external-link