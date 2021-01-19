Women's International Friendlies
USAUSA4ColombiaColombia0

USA 4-0 Colombia: Sam Mewis scores hat-trick in first home game in 10 months

Sam Mewis scores a penalty for the United States against Colombia
Sam Mewis scored a penalty to complete a hat-trick and claim her 21st international goal

Sam Mewis scored a hat-trick as the United States beat Colombia 4-0 in Orlando on Monday.

The Manchester City midfielder, 28, scored twice in the first half before securing her first international treble just after the interval.

Her older sister Kristie, 29, added a fourth goal late on as the Women's World Cup holders extended their unbeaten run to 33 matches.

The US have another friendly against Colombia in Orlando on Saturday.

Sam Mewis slotted in from Megan Rapinoe's pass before heading home a Carli Lloyd cross to become the 30th US women's player to reach 20 international goals as he US outclassed a Colombia side that failed to manage a shot on target.

She claimed her 21st, from 69 appearances, after Lindsey Horan was brought down in the penalty area.

Colombia failed to have a shot on target while Brazil-born midfielder Catarina Macario made her US debut as a substitute after being cleared by Fifa to play for the country she moved to at 12.

For the US, who had Catarina Macario making her debut as a substitute after being cleared by Fifa to play for the country she moved to at 12, this was a first home game since beating Japan 3-1 in the SheBelieves Cup final last March. They did, though, play the Netherlands in Breda on 27 November, winning 2-0.

A limited-capacity crowd of 4,000 was permitted at Exploria Stadium, which will host this year's SheBelieves Cup, which begins on 18 February and also features Brazil, Canada and Japan.

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 5O'HaraSubstituted forPurceat 72'minutes
  • 7Dahlkemper
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 19DunnSubstituted forSonnettat 72'minutes
  • 3MewisSubstituted forLavelleat 64'minutes
  • 8Ertz
  • 9HoranSubstituted forMewisat 64'minutes
  • 6Williams
  • 10Lloyd
  • 15RapinoeSubstituted forMacarioat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Sonnett
  • 16Lavelle
  • 22Mewis
  • 23Purce
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Smith
  • 29Macario

Colombia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Sepúlveda
  • 2Ibarguen
  • 16Carabalí
  • 3Arias
  • 15VelásquezSubstituted forGuerraat 77'minutes
  • 8Caro
  • 21SalazarSubstituted forReyesat 67'minutes
  • 18PaviBooked at 23minsSubstituted forAcostaat 45'minutes
  • 11Usme
  • 10RobledoSubstituted forCaicedoat 90+1'minutes
  • 9RomeroBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCaicedoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Giraldo
  • 7Reyes
  • 14Guerra
  • 19Caicedo
  • 20Caicedo
  • 22González
  • 23Acosta

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home22
Away0
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, USA 4, Colombia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, USA 4, Colombia 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Kelly Caicedo replaces Gisela Robledo because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Offside, USA. Carli Lloyd tries a through ball, but Catarina Macario is caught offside.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! USA 4, Colombia 0. Kristie Mewis (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carli Lloyd with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Carli Lloyd (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daniela Arias (Colombia).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Margaret Purce with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Ingrid Guerra replaces Oriánica Velásquez.

  10. Post update

    Rose Lavelle (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Maria Reyes (Colombia).

  12. Post update

    Catarina Macario (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gisela Robledo (Colombia).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Julie Ertz (USA).

  15. Post update

    Gisela Robledo (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Emily Sonnett replaces Crystal Dunn.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Margaret Purce replaces Kelley O'Hara.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julie Ertz (USA) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Catarina Macario with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Daniela Arias.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Catarina Macario (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julie Ertz.

