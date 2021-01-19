Match ends, USA 4, Colombia 0.
Sam Mewis scored a hat-trick as the United States beat Colombia 4-0 in Orlando on Monday.
The Manchester City midfielder, 28, scored twice in the first half before securing her first international treble just after the interval.
Her older sister Kristie, 29, added a fourth goal late on as the Women's World Cup holders extended their unbeaten run to 33 matches.
The US have another friendly against Colombia in Orlando on Saturday.
Sam Mewis slotted in from Megan Rapinoe's pass before heading home a Carli Lloyd cross to become the 30th US women's player to reach 20 international goals as he US outclassed a Colombia side that failed to manage a shot on target.
She claimed her 21st, from 69 appearances, after Lindsey Horan was brought down in the penalty area.
Colombia failed to have a shot on target while Brazil-born midfielder Catarina Macario made her US debut as a substitute after being cleared by Fifa to play for the country she moved to at 12.
For the US, who had Catarina Macario making her debut as a substitute after being cleared by Fifa to play for the country she moved to at 12, this was a first home game since beating Japan 3-1 in the SheBelieves Cup final last March. They did, though, play the Netherlands in Breda on 27 November, winning 2-0.
A limited-capacity crowd of 4,000 was permitted at Exploria Stadium, which will host this year's SheBelieves Cup, which begins on 18 February and also features Brazil, Canada and Japan.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 5O'HaraSubstituted forPurceat 72'minutes
- 7Dahlkemper
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 19DunnSubstituted forSonnettat 72'minutes
- 3MewisSubstituted forLavelleat 64'minutes
- 8Ertz
- 9HoranSubstituted forMewisat 64'minutes
- 6Williams
- 10Lloyd
- 15RapinoeSubstituted forMacarioat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Sonnett
- 16Lavelle
- 22Mewis
- 23Purce
- 24Campbell
- 25Smith
- 29Macario
Colombia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Sepúlveda
- 2Ibarguen
- 16Carabalí
- 3Arias
- 15VelásquezSubstituted forGuerraat 77'minutes
- 8Caro
- 21SalazarSubstituted forReyesat 67'minutes
- 18PaviBooked at 23minsSubstituted forAcostaat 45'minutes
- 11Usme
- 10RobledoSubstituted forCaicedoat 90+1'minutes
- 9RomeroBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCaicedoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Giraldo
- 7Reyes
- 14Guerra
- 19Caicedo
- 20Caicedo
- 22González
- 23Acosta
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
