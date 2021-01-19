Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ivan Toney has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances for Brentford this season

Brentford will report an individual who allegedly racially abused striker Ivan Toney on social media to the police and other relevant authorities.

Toney, 24, received the abuse on Instagram on Monday evening.

The Championship club complained to the social media provider and the user has been banned from Instagram, while the offending post has been removed.

Brentford's player welfare staff have been in contact with Toney to offer him support.

"Any steps that Ivan wants to take against the perpetrator will have our full support," a statement on the club website external-link said.

"We will work with Instagram and the police to try and identify the individual involved, taking action against them if possible.

"It is often difficult to identify the perpetrators, but we hope that with the assistance of social media platforms this will change over time."