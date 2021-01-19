Conor Masterson: QPR defender joins Swindon Town on loan
Last updated on .From the section Swindon
League One strugglers Swindon Town have signed Queens Park Rangers defender Conor Masterson on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old centre-back has made six appearances for the R's this season, but has not featured in the Championship since November.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international joined the west London club from Liverpool in 2019.
Masterson becomes Swindon's fourth signing of the January transfer window.
