More than seven years have passed since the last time Celtic or Rangers failed to make it to the semi-finals of a domestic cup competition in Scotland.

"The magic of the cup" is a phrase carelessly thrown around and some may suggest the old cliche has been redundant in recent seasons.

The Old Firm have routinely extinguished the dreams of fans of smaller clubs hoping for a day of glory at Hampden.

This year, however, change is brewing. For the first time in four years, Celtic's name will not be engraved on the League Cup as St Johnstone, Hibernian, Livingston and St Mirren prepare for this weekend's semi-finals.

St Johnstone dream of second trophy

It has not been particularly long since St Johnstone fans had their taste of success.

Goals from Steve Anderson and Steven MacLean against Dundee United in their first-ever Scottish Cup final in 2014 will live long in the memory of the McDiarmid Park faithful.

The Perth club have yet to get their hands on the League Cup. They have been to the final twice previously, but - you guessed it - lost 1-0 to Celtic in 1969 and 2-1 to Rangers in 1998.

Stevie May has a goal disallowed for handball as St Johnstone beat Dundee United in the Scottish Cup final in 2014

Stevie May, who had a goal ruled out at Hampden in 2014, fellow forward Michael O'Halloran and midfielder David Wotherspoon are the only survivors from the side who won the Scottish Cup.

Callum Davidson, assistant manager that day, is now at the helm, but their league form has been mixed. Although difficult to beat, St Johnstone have just three wins in their last 14 matches.

Hibernian the new favourites

When the semi-finals were drawn, Hibs inherited the mantle of tournament favourites.

They were unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions, winning five and drawing twice. One draw came at home against Celtic, the other against Saturday's opponents, St Johnstone.

Since then, though, they have won just two from seven, including three defeats in their last five. But they are back in third place in the Premiership after last weekend's timely 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

Like St Johnstone, Hibs enjoyed a recent victorious final at Hampden, lifting the Scottish Cup in 2016 - ending a tortuous 114-year wait to be reacquainted with the trophy.

Their third League Cup success came in 2007, while the Easter Road side missed out on a cup double as a Championship outfit in 2016, losing to Ross County in the final.

This is an eighth semi-final in seven seasons for the Edinburgh club, who suffered a painful extra-time loss to city rivals Hearts in the delayed last four of the 2019-20 Scottish Cup in late October. They have experience on their side - but also lost at this stage in last season's tournament to Celtic.

Stalwart Lewis Stevenson is the only Hibs player to win both cups; could the left-back add another medal to his collection, having just reached the milestone of 500 appearances for the club?

Livingston the form team?

When Gary Holt resigned as head coach of Livingston on 26 November, things were looking bleak.

The West Lothian side were 10th in the Premiership, having taken only one point from their previous five games. Since the then head of football operations, David Martindale, took over, they are unbeaten and have won eight of their 10 matches.

Their two draws came against Celtic and they have conceded just five goals in that sequence. Only Rangers are ahead of Martindale's men in the form table, so are they the new favourites?

Livingston lifted this trophy in 2004, less than a decade after their formation in 1995 - beating Hibs in the final a few weeks after going into administration. That's it for appearances in major finals.

One thing that may count against them is a lack of experience. Martindale has only just started his managerial career, although captain Marvin Bartley was an unused substitute when Hibs won the Scottish Cup.

They may have to lean on the wisdom of former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose, who has a catalogue of major honours.

New chapter in St Mirren's turbulent season?

St Mirren's season has been turbulent to say the least. They lost just one of their first four matches - at Ibrox - before a Covid-19 outbreak coincided with a run of six losses in seven.

Form stabilised for Jim Goodwin's side as they went on an 11-game unbeaten run, but they are now winless in their last four. Despite that, there is still a feeling of optimism in Paisley, with the club adding two strikers - Eamonn Brophy and Collin Quaner - this month.

While not many would have them down as favourites for the trophy, they have overcome significant obstacles to get this far. Aberdeen were beaten 2-1 in the last 16 before they ended top-flight leaders Rangers' 27-game unbeaten start to the season in a 3-2 thriller.

That was also the score when St Mirren won this competition in 2013. Although no players involved in their Hampden victory over Hearts still play for the club and they have not reached a national final since, they were captained that day by Goodwin.