Josh Murphy has represented England at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level

Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy on loan.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at Cardiff and has not started a league game since November.

The Bluebirds paid Norwich City £11m to sign Murphy in 2018.

But he has often struggled for regular first-team football and 10 of his 15 appearances in all competitions this season have been as a substitute.

Cardiff have lost their past four matches and are currently 16th in the Championship.