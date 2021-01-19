Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City signed Lee Tomlin from Bristol City in 2017

Cardiff City hope to have forward Lee Tomlin back from a long-term groin injury within a month.

Tomlin, the Bluebirds' top scorer last season, has not played since October.

With captain Sean Morrison also close to recovering from an ankle injury, manager Neil Harris hopes Tomlin's return could lift Cardiff, who are currently 16th in the Championship.

"We are hopeful he [Tomlin] will be back within four weeks, as in playing in the squad," said Harris.

"Can we shave some time off that? I'll certainly be pushing for that because I want him involved.

"He is on the training pitch but not in the full training group. He's got another week before that day-to-day, full training, then it is about upping his fitness and minutes.

"I would be very disappointed if I didn't have Lee Tomlin back in the first-team fold in about the three-week mark.

"Getting him back fit for 10 games or 15 games, whatever it is, will be a massive boost for everybody because he can change a game in a moment.

"He has got the ability at this level to find a pass, that magic to score out of nothing, a moment of genius from a set play."

Tomlin was Cardiff's creative heartbeat last season, scoring eight league goals and providing 10 assists as the Welsh side reached the Championship play-offs.

However, this season, the former Bristol City, Bournemouth and Peterborough playmaker has been ravaged by a succession of groin injuries.

"He has been a huge loss for us," Harris added.

"When you haven't got the biggest squad, only 20 senior players, any player or two players in a single position becomes a huge loss.

"But when you talk about Lee Tomlin in particular, he was a catalyst last year, he helped us build momentum and he had moments of magic.

"He was the maverick who got us in a great position and almost got us back in the Premier League."

Cardiff are struggling to reach the same heights this season and have lost their past five matches in all competitions.

Captain and centre-back Morrison was injured at Wycombe in the third defeat of that sequence, and there is a chance he could return for Wednesday's match at home to Queens Park Rangers.

"It will have to be a really late call to see whether or not if he can make the squad for tomorrow [Wednesday]," said Harris.

"If it's not tomorrow then certainly next week."

On fellow central defender Aden Flint, who has been recalled after injuring himself on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Harris added: "Aden Flint is in full training and desperate to be involved but it's still too soon for him."