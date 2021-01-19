Last updated on .From the section Newport

Jamie Proctor's one league goal for Newport came at Leyton Orient in December

Striker Jamie Proctor has returned to Rotherham United after a loan spell at Newport County.

Proctor, 28, joined Newport in October on a deal running until 17 January.

The much-travelled former Preston, Crawley and Fleetwood player departs having scored twice in the 13 appearances for the Welsh club.

"We would like to thank Jamie for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him the best for the future," a Newport statement said.