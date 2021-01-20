Match ends, FC Augsburg 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Robert Lewandowski kept up his scoring streak with a penalty as champions Bayern Munich stayed four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Augsburg could have shared the points but Alfred Finnbogason hit the post with a spot-kick of his own.
Lewandowski was cool from the penalty spot to reach 22 league goals - a record at the halfway stage of a Bundesliga season.
The 32-year-old has struck 12 goals in his past 11 games for Bayern.
Bayern were far from their best in the second half and should have been punished when France defender Benjamin Pavard handled a cross but Iceland striker Finnbogason hit the base of the post.
The leaders' closest challengers are RB Leipzig, who beat Union Berlin 1-0 to climb back above Bayer Leverkusen into second place.
Line-ups
Augsburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gikiewicz
- 36Oxford
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 19UduokhaiBooked at 62mins
- 20Caligiuri
- 8KhediraBooked at 15minsSubstituted forStroblat 45'minutes
- 25Gruezo
- 22Borduchi
- 28HahnSubstituted forNiederlechnerat 72'minutes
- 16VargasSubstituted forJensenat 72'minutes
- 23RichterSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gumny
- 3Pedersen
- 5Suchy
- 7Niederlechner
- 17Sarenren Bazee
- 24Jensen
- 27Finnbogason
- 33Strobl
- 40Koubek
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 18Goretzka
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 67'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 89'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 80'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forTolissoat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Sané
- 11Douglas Costa
- 19Davies
- 20Sarr
- 24Tolisso
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Dr. Matthias Jöllenbeck
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Post update
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Post update
Attempt missed. Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Fredrik Jensen with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso tries a through ball, but Jamal Musiala is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Thomas Müller.
Post update
Attempt missed. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Jensen.
Post update
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Hand ball by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Iago.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Attempt missed. Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Tobias Strobl.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still FC Augsburg 0, FC Bayern München 1. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) hits the left post with a right footed shot.