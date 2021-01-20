German Bundesliga
AugsburgFC Augsburg0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

FC Augsburg 0-1 Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
The only team Robert Lewandowski has scored more Bundesliga goals against than Augsburg (20) is Wolfsburg (23)

Robert Lewandowski kept up his scoring streak with a penalty as champions Bayern Munich stayed four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Augsburg could have shared the points but Alfred Finnbogason hit the post with a spot-kick of his own.

Lewandowski was cool from the penalty spot to reach 22 league goals - a record at the halfway stage of a Bundesliga season.

The 32-year-old has struck 12 goals in his past 11 games for Bayern.

Bayern were far from their best in the second half and should have been punished when France defender Benjamin Pavard handled a cross but Iceland striker Finnbogason hit the base of the post.

The leaders' closest challengers are RB Leipzig, who beat Union Berlin 1-0 to climb back above Bayer Leverkusen into second place.

Line-ups

Augsburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 36Oxford
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 19UduokhaiBooked at 62mins
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 8KhediraBooked at 15minsSubstituted forStroblat 45'minutes
  • 25Gruezo
  • 22Borduchi
  • 28HahnSubstituted forNiederlechnerat 72'minutes
  • 16VargasSubstituted forJensenat 72'minutes
  • 23RichterSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gumny
  • 3Pedersen
  • 5Suchy
  • 7Niederlechner
  • 17Sarenren Bazee
  • 24Jensen
  • 27Finnbogason
  • 33Strobl
  • 40Koubek

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 67'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 89'minutes
  • 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 80'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forTolissoat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Sané
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 24Tolisso
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Dr. Matthias Jöllenbeck

Match Stats

Home TeamAugsburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Augsburg 0, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 0, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Fredrik Jensen with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Leroy Sané.

  8. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso tries a through ball, but Jamal Musiala is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Thomas Müller.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Jensen.

  11. Post update

    David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).

  14. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Iago.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Kingsley Coman.

  17. Post update

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Tobias Strobl.

  20. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still FC Augsburg 0, FC Bayern München 1. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th January 2021

  • AugsburgFC Augsburg0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 041Köln1. FC Köln2
  • Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld3StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg2FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich17123249252439
2RB Leipzig17105229141535
3B Leverkusen1795332171532
4B Dortmund1792633221129
5Wolfsburg177822619729
6Union Berlin1777332211128
7B Mgladbach177733126528
8Frankfurt176923026427
9Freiburg176653128324
10Stuttgart175753227522
11Hoffenheim175482530-519
12Augsburg175481726-919
13Werder Bremen174671925-618
14Hertha Berlin174582328-517
15Arminia Bielefeld1752101324-1117
16Köln173681528-1315
17Mainz1714121536-217
18Schalke1714121444-307
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC