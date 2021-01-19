Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Diane Caldwell has made 79 appearances for the Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland defender Diane Caldwell has signed for top-flight American side North Carolina Courage.

The 32-year-old makes the move to the US after four and a half years with Bundesliga outfit SC Sand.

Caldwell, who has won 79 international caps, will link up with Republic team-mate Denise O'Sullivan at NC Courage.

"Diane has the experience, intelligence, and positional ability to be a great professional in the NWSL," said NC Courage head coach Paul Riley.

"She is a no-nonsense defender with excellent passing range and is a major threat on set-pieces. She has the character and determination to be an immediate leader on our team.

"She is a super passionate professional who will embrace the Courage culture wholeheartedly."