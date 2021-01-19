Diane Caldwell: Republic of Ireland defender signs for American side North Carolina Courage

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Diane Caldwell scores against Greece
Diane Caldwell has made 79 appearances for the Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland defender Diane Caldwell has signed for top-flight American side North Carolina Courage.

The 32-year-old makes the move to the US after four and a half years with Bundesliga outfit SC Sand.

Caldwell, who has won 79 international caps, will link up with Republic team-mate Denise O'Sullivan at NC Courage.

"Diane has the experience, intelligence, and positional ability to be a great professional in the NWSL," said NC Courage head coach Paul Riley.

"She is a no-nonsense defender with excellent passing range and is a major threat on set-pieces. She has the character and determination to be an immediate leader on our team.

"She is a super passionate professional who will embrace the Courage culture wholeheartedly."

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport