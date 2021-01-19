Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone have refuted Celtic manager Neil Lennon's "completely inaccurate and unfounded" criticism of the club's Covid-19 protocols.

In claiming inconsistencies among Scottish Premiership clubs, Lennon said Celtic were "all crammed in" with "no social distancing" at McDiarmid Park.

It came as Lennon defended Celtic's Dubai training trip, which led to two players testing positive.

St Johnstone are "extremely disappointed" with Lennon's comments.

Kirsten Robertson, the Perth club's head of football operations, said: "We provide one of the largest away team changing areas in the league. Every team, including Celtic, is also provided with a large area for team meetings.

"We follow all protocols and guidance to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and officials."

Celtic, who had gone to Dubai for a third year running for a January training camp, won 2-0 when they visited McDiarmid Park on 4 October.

"We made sure their every request and requirement was met," Robertson added. "Celtic viewed all of our facilities before the game and no issues were raised. No issues were raised with us after the game.

"All during this challenging period of the past nine months, our club has maintained adherence to the highest of standards. Indeed, the SPFL delegates have commended us on our work during this campaign."