Luke Thomas has been capped twice by England Under-20s

Ipswich Town have signed forward Luke Thomas on loan from Barnsley until the end of the League One campaign.

The 21-year-old has made eight starts for the Championship Tykes this season, mainly being used as a substitute.

Former Coventry wideman Thomas has scored twice in 64 matches for Barnsley since joining from Derby in June 2019.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich are one point outside the League One play-off places, with Thomas their first signing of the January transfer window.

