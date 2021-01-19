Luke Thomas: Ipswich Town sign Barnsley forward on loan
Ipswich
Ipswich Town have signed forward Luke Thomas on loan from Barnsley until the end of the League One campaign.
The 21-year-old has made eight starts for the Championship Tykes this season, mainly being used as a substitute.
Former Coventry wideman Thomas has scored twice in 64 matches for Barnsley since joining from Derby in June 2019.
Paul Lambert's Ipswich are one point outside the League One play-off places, with Thomas their first signing of the January transfer window.
