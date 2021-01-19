Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Dimitris Giannoulis (left) has 11 caps for Greece

Championship leaders Norwich City have signed Greece left-back Dimitris Giannoulis on an initial loan until the end of the season from PAOK Salonika.

The 25-year-old's move will be made permanent - for an undisclosed fee - if the Canaries win promotion this season.

In 2019, Giannoulis was in the PAOK side that won the Greek Super League title for the first time in 34 years.

"I'm really happy to have signed. It was a dream to play for an English team and now that has come true," he said. external-link

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke added: "In Dimitris, we've found the piece we were searching for. He's a good age with lots of room for improvement."

Giannoulis has spent all of his club career so far in Greece and has made 78 appearances for PAOK, including in this season's Europa League.

