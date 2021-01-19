Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

George Lapslie says boss Nigel Clough (right) was a big factor in the move to Mansfield

Mansfield Town have turned Charlton Athletic midfielder George Lapslie's loan move into a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who has scored six goals in 20 appearances since joining in October, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the League Two side.

"Mansfield is the place I want to be. There are a lot of 'pulls' here. It's a real family club," Lapslie said.

"I've fallen back in love with the game in many ways."

Lapslie said boss Nigel Clough was a "big draw" in signing.

"He's given me a freedom to express myself and allow me to get into the box," Lapslie added. "I'm delighted it's done. I can't wait to 'crack on' now."

