Match-winner Florian Wirtz became the youngest Leverkusen player to ever feature in the Bundesliga in May 2020

Borussia Dortmund's hopes of moving up to second in the Bundesliga were dashed as they fell to a narrow defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

The result instead sees Leverkusen go second, three points above Dortmund who remain fourth.

Moussa Diaby's low effort had given the hosts a merited early lead.

But the visitors hit back via Julian Brandt's curling effort and looked to have secured a point until Florian Wirtz scored a superb late winner.

It was no more than Leverkusen deserved, registering 13 shots on target to the visitors' three.

England internationals Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham were both substituted in a below-par Dortmund performance, while Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland also failed to make an impact on the game.