Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley1CardiffCardiff City0

Barnsley v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 40Collins
  • 20Sibbick
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 7Brittain
  • 21Palmer
  • 27Mowatt
  • 4Styles
  • 28Frieser
  • 9Woodrow
  • 29Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 2Williams
  • 8Kane
  • 11Chaplin
  • 14Morris
  • 19Schmidt
  • 22Oduor
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 44Omar

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Smithies
  • 38Ng
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 32Bagan
  • 7Bacuna
  • 6Vaulks
  • 27Ojo
  • 8Ralls
  • 33Hoilett
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 4Morrison
  • 9Glatzel
  • 11Murphy
  • 21Pack
  • 23Wilson
  • 28Sang
  • 29M Harris
  • 39Davies
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barnsley 1, Cardiff City 0.

  2. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Bagan (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Brittain following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

  7. Post update

    Romal Palmer (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Romal Palmer (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Joel Bagan tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).

  13. Post update

    Aden Flint (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).

  15. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Brittain (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Barnsley).

  18. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sheyi Ojo.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominik Frieser.

Match report will follow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea25138429131647
3Watford26138530181247
4Brentford24129337211645
5Reading2513573728944
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough2611693022839
8Bristol City25123102727039
9Stoke2691073128337
10Barnsley26114112832-437
11Blackburn25106940281236
12Preston26113123133-236
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2694132937-831
15Millwall2561272124-330
16Cardiff2585123029129
17QPR2569102331-827
18Coventry2569102234-1227
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2567121625-925
22Rotherham2365122432-823
23Sheff Wed2468101523-820
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
