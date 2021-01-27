Barnsley v Cardiff City

First Half ends, Barnsley 1, Cardiff City 0.
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 3-4-3
- 40Collins
- 20Sibbick
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 7Brittain
- 21Palmer
- 27Mowatt
- 4Styles
- 28Frieser
- 9Woodrow
- 29Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 2Williams
- 8Kane
- 11Chaplin
- 14Morris
- 19Schmidt
- 22Oduor
- 26Sollbauer
- 44Omar
Cardiff
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Smithies
- 38Ng
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 32Bagan
- 7Bacuna
- 6Vaulks
- 27Ojo
- 8Ralls
- 33Hoilett
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 4Morrison
- 9Glatzel
- 11Murphy
- 21Pack
- 23Wilson
- 28Sang
- 29M Harris
- 39Davies
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Joel Bagan (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Brittain following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Post update
Romal Palmer (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.
Post update
Romal Palmer (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Post update
Offside, Cardiff City. Joel Bagan tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).
Post update
Aden Flint (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).
Post update
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Brittain (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow.
Post update
Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Barnsley).
Post update
Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sheyi Ojo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominik Frieser.
Match report will follow